SCOTTSBLUFF - Nebraska Extension will offer the ServSafe Manager Training Program for food service managers and employees Nov. 20-21 in Scottsbluff, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, Bluestem Room, 4502 Ave I.

Registrations are due by Nov. 1. Find the registration form and more information at https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/northernpanhandle/ or contact Nebraska Extension at 308-432-3373 or Jamie Goffena at jgoffena2@unl.edu.

Providing safe food to customers is an ultimate goal of restaurants and food services. The ServSafe® Manager Training is the industry leader for food service training and is part of the National Restaurant Association Management Certification Program. Over 1 million food service managers and employees have been certified through ServSafe®.

Food service professionals will learn at the training about preventing food safety issues they face daily. Key topics will be:

— Providing safe food

— Preventing contamination, food-borne illness and food allergens

— The safe food handler

— Avoiding hazards in purchasing, receiving and storage of food

— Safe food preparation, holding and service

— Food safety management systems

— Safe facilities and pest management

— Cleaning and sanitizing

Participants will receive the latest edition of ServSafe® Manager book, materials, refreshment and lunches. They also may take the ServSafe® Food Protection Manager Certification exam at the conclusion of the training.