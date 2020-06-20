ALLIANCE - The Rehab & Wellness Center (RWC) at Box Butte General Hospital announced 24-hour access is available again, starting Monday, June 15.

Staff ask the public to remember social distancing rules by staying 6 feet apart, staying home if sick, and practicing good hand hygiene. Masks are not required while exercising). Exercise equipment has been shifted to accommodate this instruction.

There are some changes patrons will have to adhere to, as safety precautions are still in place due to the fact that patients of cardiovascular therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy are being seen in the same vicinity as the gym.

Before using 24-hour access, members are asked to sign and return a form acknowledging the new sanitation process and room capacity changes. Members have been emailed this form. New members will be accepted and will need to schedule their orientation by calling 308-761-3359. June membership fees will be waived, and fees will start again in July.

No fitness classes are available on-site; however, there are SeniorFit, Circuit, and ExpressFit workouts available on the Box Butte General Hospital YouTube channel.

Screening will continue to take place during patient hours, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the front desk of the RWC. The walking track will be available after 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. The water fountains and locker rooms will continue to be out-of-order.