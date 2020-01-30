SCOTTSBLUFF – Charter Communications, Inc. announced the opening of a newly remodeled Spectrum store in Scottsbluff. The Spectrum store gives consumers in the Scottsbluff area a comfortable and convenient option for learning more about Spectrum’s video, internet and voice services — and its latest offering, Spectrum Mobile™.
The completely renovated Spectrum store, located at 1204 Ave.B, features an enjoyable and relaxed environment, allowing customers to learn more about and try Spectrum services.
The store features Spectrum Mobile, which combines the nation’s largest LTE network and a nationwide network of Spectrum WiFi hotspots all designed to save customers money. Consumers also have the opportunity to experience the power of Spectrum Internet®, featuring starting speeds of 100 Mbps and plans with connections up to one gigabit per second, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App.
