LINCOLN – Online Hunter Education, without the Hunt Safe Session requirement, is being allowed temporarily for all ages in Nebraska.
Youth ages 11-15 who take the online Hunter Education course normally are required to attend a two-hour Hunt Safe Session before they can receive a certificate of completion. That Hunt Safe Session requirement temporarily is being waived since the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission canceled all of its events and activities through May 31. Those 11- to 15-year-olds who complete the online course will be certified, and they will be encouraged to take a Hunt Safe Session in the future.
The Hunt Safe Session is a two-hour review focusing on equipment safety for firearms and archery, tree-stand safety and shoot/don’t shoot scenarios.
The cancellations of events, including Hunt Safe Sessions and Hunter Education classroom courses, are a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
For more on Hunter Education, visit: OutdoorNebraska.gov/huntereducation.
