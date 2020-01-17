SCOTTSBLUFF – Do you or your employees need to be properly fitted to wear a respirator on the job?

Now you can get an OSHA-compliant respirator fit test at Regional West Community Health.

Respirator fit testing is available for individuals and area businesses. Fit testing is OSHA-required to ensure employees have the right size of respirator and know how to properly put it on to maximize safety.

Individual fit testing is available at the Regional West Community Health office, located at St. Mary Plaza, 3700 Avenue B, Scottsbluff. On-site fit testing is also available to employers for groups of employees.

To schedule an appointment for respirator assessment and fit-testing, call Regional West Community Health, 308.630.1580.