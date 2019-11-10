To honor World War II veterans, any World War II veterans who would like to ride in a vehicle on Monday, Nov. 11 during the Veterans Day Parade, the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Office will have vehicles available.

The World War II Veterans must be capable of getting in and out of a vehicle without assistance. The parade will be held at 11 a..

If you are a WW II Veteran and would like to ride in a vehicle to participate in the parade, please call the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Office at 308-436-6643 and your name will be put on the list to make sure you have a seat in one of the vehicles designated for WWII veterans.

If you have any questions, please give the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Office a call.