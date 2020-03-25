Riverside Discovery Center has issued notice that the zoo will be closed until May 1.

In a press release, director Anthony Mason said that in order to best protect the staff, animals and the community, the zoo would be closed pending any new guidelines from health officials.

An Easter egg hunt planned to take place in April will be rescheduled for a future weekend in May.

Mason said, “Just like many of you, I’m deeply saddened to have the zoo closed during this time. Thankfully our staff is still healthy and able to care for all of our animals. We are doing our best to stay connected with everyone in the community by posting Keeper chats and other educational videos to our Facebook page. I invite everyone to follow us there and share with your friends.”

Mason noted that the Riverside Discovery Center “is incredibly dependent on admission and membership revenue in order to feed our animals and pay our amazing staff. Normally this time of year, we’d be moving into our busy season where we make a lot of the money that allows us to exist year round. This closure will

greatly impact the organization unlike any event we have ever experienced.”

With that in mind, he said, the Riverside Discovery Center is asking for the community’s support. Individuals can show their support by purchasing a zoo membership for

yourself or as a gift for a loved one. Membership purchases and direct donations can be done through our website at RiversideDiscoveryCenter.org, over the phone at 308-630-6236 or by mail to 1600 S. Beltline Hwy. W.

Memberships purchased during this time will be activated when the zoo reopens and are good for 1 year from that date. All of current members will have their

memberships extended by the length of time the zoo is closed.

Riverside Discovery Center is also accepting hay and meat donations to help offset food costs.