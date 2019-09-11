SCOTTSBLUFF - The first meeting of the Riverside Discovery Center Grandparents Club will be held on Sept. 28.
Volunteer and support the zoo with like-minded individuals. There is no age limit and you do not have to be a grandparent.
For questions, contact the zoo, 308-630-6326.
