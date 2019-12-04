TORRINGTON — A silent auction will help nursing students at Eastern Wyoming College.
The EWC Student Nurse Association will hold a silent auction featuring holiday wreaths beginning at noon on Dec. 2 and ending at 4 p.m. on Dec. 6.
The silent auction will be set up in “The Corner” in the Tebbet building at the Torrington campus. Proceeds from the auction will help fund an NCLEX-RN review course for the nursing students.
For more information, contact Suzey Delger, director of nursing at 307-532-2999.
