TORRINGTON — A silent auction will help nursing students at Eastern Wyoming College.

The EWC Student Nurse Association will hold a silent auction featuring holiday wreaths beginning at noon on Dec. 2 and ending at 4 p.m. on Dec. 6.

The silent auction will be set up in “The Corner” in the Tebbet building at the Torrington campus. Proceeds from the auction will help fund an NCLEX-RN review course for the nursing students.

For more information, contact Suzey Delger, director of nursing at 307-532-2999.