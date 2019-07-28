SCOTTSBLUFF — West Nebraska Arts Center presents "Fire & Water" by Rod Clause of Scottsbluff and Jerry Hartline of Mitchell in the main gallery. This display of art will feature watercolors, ceramics, paintings and other mediums.

“I am excited to see this show,” program manager Steph Coley said. “I have never seen watercolor and ceramics in the same space. Rod and Jerry are excellent artists by themselves, so, to see both occupying the same area will be an explosion of skill. Please come and see for yourself. We would love to see you at the art center.”

There will be an opening reception on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wine and hors d’ oeuvres will be served. Gallery receptions and exhibits are always free and open to the public. This art exhibition will run through Sunday, Sept. 1.

The show is made possible with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and Vince and Vicki Bjorling.