ALLIANCE — In promoting financial literacy, the Alliance Public Library will host “Rules of the Road” with Dalsey Lambley, financial advisor with Edward Jones, on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The session will be 7 p.m. in the Community Room. Dalsey’s presentation introduces 10 Rules of the Road to investing on the road to financial independence. Participants will learn:
— The most common investing mistakes and how to avoid them
— Investing strategies to help reach their long-term goals
— What they can do now to prepare for retirement
Call 308-629-1192 by Sept. 18 to pre-register.
For more information, contact Cynthia Horn, outreach/adult services librarian, at 308-762-1387.
