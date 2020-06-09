CHADRON - Due to the continuing public health threat of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Rotary Club of Chadron has decided to cancel the 2020 Colter Run held over Fur Trade Days.

“We have made the decision to cancel after careful deliberation, knowing that our foremost responsibility is to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our 2020 runners, our volunteers, our broader running community, and society at large,” said Trish Martens, Chadron Rotary Club president.

For 40 years the Colter Run has been a special event that brought the running community in northwest Nebraska together the Saturday morning of Fur Trade Days. During the same time Rotary International has led efforts to eradicate polio, helping immunize over 2.5 billion children in 122 countries, and contributed over $1.8 billion dollars towards the effort.

Chadron Rotary has been a part of the effort and took it into consideration when deciding to cancel the race. “Rotary is a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, and a major contributor to global health efforts. The Chadron Rotary Club does not believe that bringing together 200 plus runners in the midst of a global pandemic is in line with the values of Rotary.”

The 2019 Colter Run marked the first course change in several years, starting on the campus of Chadron State College at the Nelson Physical Activity Center and ending on the 50-yard line of the renovated Elliott Field at Don Beebe Stadium. Race finishers were able to watch themselves cross the finish line on the Eagle Vision video board.

“We are saddened we aren’t going to continue to enhance the race experience this year, but are already planning and looking forward to a bigger and better event in 2021 and hope to see you there,” said Chadron Rotarian Ben Watson.