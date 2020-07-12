SCOTTSBLUFF ― With tens of thousands of surgeries delayed nationwide during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians are urging patients to get the care they need now that elective surgical procedures have resumed in many hospitals.

“Regional West Garden County provides COVID-19 testing. Please call Regional West Garden County Rural Health Clinic at 308-772-3283 or the Panhandle Public Health Department 24-hours a day at 308-262-5794 for more information,” said Brad Howell, Garden County CEO.

Regional West Garden County can also assist patients preparing for surgical procedures by offering required pre-surgery COVID-19 testing with a provider’s order. Patients are asked to self-isolate at home during the remaining days between testing and surgery.

Everyone, including patients, visitors, providers, and staff, is required to wear a mask, and are screened when entering our facility.

In addition to regular in-person visits, some patients now have the option of virtual healthcare appointments at all Regional West Physicians Clinic clinics. Virtual visits allow patients to keep their distance and get treatment, follow-ups, and medication prescriptions following a procedure or for illnesses and minor injuries, using an easy to download app on a smartphone or computer. Contact your primary care provider or specialist for more information or to schedule an appointment.