Sagebrush and Roses breaks attendance and fundraising records

TORRINGTON — Sagebrush and Roses 2020, hosted by the Eastern Wyoming College Foundation, broke records for attendance with 404 attendees, and net fundraising of $61,000.

Tami Afdahl, Director of College Relations and co-chair of the Sagebrush and Roses Committee, said, “Our success stems from an exceptionally generous and caring community.”

Fellow co-chair Kaitlyn Steben, agricultural instructor at EWC said, “The support that our community shows the EWC Ag program and the ATEC campaign is truly overwhelming.”

The 14th annual fundraiser started at 5 p.m. with entrance into a special reception held in the 4-H Hall for investors who donated at the $750 plus level.

John Hansen, director of institutional development, said, “The special donor reception provides us an opportunity to personally thank those businesses and individuals who have supported us as a College and a Foundation.”

This year’s reception was decorated by Farm Girls Boutique and featured a western chic theme that transported visitors into a relaxed upscale western venue. The reception featured a live acoustic performance by Tris Munsick and delightful libations served by the 307 Bar and Grill, along with upscale hors d’oeuvres by Cottonwood Catering.

Funds raised from the event will support scholarships for EWC Ag students and help fund the $8.2 million Agricultural Technology Education Center (ATEC). Specifically, $37,000 of the $61,000 total raised from the event will be directed to ATEC. Two of the special donors that helped generate a successful evening were Suzey and Stephen Delger. The Delger’s provided a custom laser engraved Weatherby 300 that was purchased on the day of Weatherby’s factory grand opening. Suzey Delger, who currently serves as the director of nursing will be retiring this year and she and Stephen wanted to do something truly special for the College. The gun raffle raised $8,500 and was a hit.

Other highlights from the evening included special live auction items that were matched by the EWC Foundation. The live auction brought in $13,750 and will be matched for a total of $27,500. The bevy of fundraising was promulgated by a generous $11,000 bid by Julie Kilty who will have her choice of brand location in the new ATEC facility. Todd Peterson, president of Eastern Wyoming College Foundation, said he felt heartened at the success of the auction.

“We are blessed to have a community that not only supports the college but that supports so many worthwhile causes.”

The success of Sagebrush and Roses and its planned longevity has led the committee to pledge $50,000 to the ATEC capital campaign and with the success of this year’s event, the amount remaining to raise for ATEC is $127,000. The committee is also purchasing a stock ticker tape to be installed in ATEC.