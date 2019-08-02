SCOTTSBLUFF — A sand volleyball benefit will raise funds for an 8-month-old baby who has underwent two brain surgeries.

Camden Jackson, who lives with his family in Torrington, has had two surgeries during the course of two weeks due to an arachnoid cyst that has affected the entire right side of his brain. According to information provided, the boy’s first surgery took place July 3 and he underwent surgery again after being transported by air to Children’s Hospital in Denver for emergency surgery just days later. The boy suffered some damage to his optical nerve, but it's hoped it will correct itself.

Camden will return to Colorado monthly and every three months until he is four. On top of those appointments, he will also begin early childhood intervention therapy to ensure he stays on track developmentally.

A “Cam the Man” Sand Volleyball benefit is planned for Saturday, Aug. 17, to raise funds for his family. Check-in will be at Northwood Park at 7:30 a.m. The park is located in the 33rd block of Avenue I in Scottsbluff.

The cost is $100 a team and registration is due by Aug. 15. The fee is due at check-in.

Raffle tickets and water will be available for purchase at the event.

To enter a team, contact Lindsey at 307-575-0089.