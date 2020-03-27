SCOTTSBLUFF - To assist in limiting the spread of COVID-19 the City of Scottsbluff suspended non-essential services from the close of business Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. Non-essential services including the Lied Scottsbluff Library, Parks and Recreation services, and recycling are suspended until further notice. City staff will continue to provide all other essential services to the

community.

— TRASH: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday trash routes remain the same. Wednesday route will be picked up on Tuesday or Thursday. Please have your trash can out by 6 a.m. on your

trash day.

— CURBSIDE RECYCLING: Single-stream curbside recycling will not be picked-up until further notice. The recycling operation at the landfill is currently undergoing repairs.

— SORTED RECYCLING: The city is not accepting sorted recycling at its current drop-off location until further notice. This is to reduce the contact between citizens, recycled materials and our staff.

— CARDBOARD: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday routes remain the same. Wednesday route will be picked up on Tuesday or Thursday.

— CONSTRUCTION DUMPSTERS: Will be dumped on Thursdays as usual.

— YARD WASTE: Yard Waste pick-up will start on April 6. Please have your can out by 6 a.m. on your pick-up day.

— EXTRA PICK-UPS: There will be no extra pick-ups until further notice.

— COMPOST FACILITY: Will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Monday, March 30. Hours may be adjusted as needed.

For additional information, please call 308-630-0985 or email PWinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Please refer to the city website www.scottsbluff.org for updates and details. Citizens may also contact us by phone or email. Updates will be posted to www.scottsbluff.org and to the “City of Scottsbluff, Nebraska- Government” Facebook page.