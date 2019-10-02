LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is now accepting scholarship applications to provide classrooms, afterschool programs, and assisted living facilities with supplies to participate in the 2019-20 season of Project FeederWatch.

Project FeederWatch is an engaging winter-long (November-April) survey of birds that visit feeders across North America. Participants count the birds they see at their feeders and submit the information to the Project FeederWatch website. Collected information is used to better understand the winter distribution of birds.

Along with membership to the 2019-20 program season, supplies provided for participation in this citizen science program include:

— A high-quality bird feeder;

— Full access to the Project FeederWatch website and data entry;

— Bird identification poster(s);

— FeederWatch handbook and instructions booklet;

— Bird-Watching Days Calendar;

— Tally sheet;

— “Winter Bird Highlights,” the project’s annual summary publication; and

— Digital access to the “Living Bird,” the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s quarterly magazine.

Sites eligible for this scholarship include Nebraska schools, afterschool programs, retirement homes or other types of assisted living facilities. Preference will be given to sites in parts of the state not already represented in the project. Visit feederwatch.org to review the participant map.

All sites must have a contact person responsible for reviewing all training materials, guiding site participation, maintaining the bird feeder with seed, and uploading all site observations to the Project FeederWatch website.

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 11. Awardees will be announced no later than Oct. 21. The 2019-20 FeederWatch begins Nov. 9.

Apply at OutdoorNebraska.gov/projectfeederwatch. For more information, contact Alie Mayes at alie.mayes@nebraska.gov or at 402-471-5631.