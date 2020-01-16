The Jan. 30 Science on Screen® “Lives of Cows and Cowboys” event at the Midwest Theater will feature a documentary film about modern working cowboys on “big outfit” western ranches, alongside a panel discussion with a beef genetics specialist, a range and forage specialist, and a cowboy poet.

At 7:30 p.m., UNL Animal Science Professor and Extension Beef Genetics Specialist Matt Spangler, UNL Assistant Professor and Range and Forage Management Specialist Mitch Stephenson, and cowboy poet Tim Nolting will take the stage for a discussion of the science, art, and life of rangeland cattle ranching. Following the discussion and audience Q&A, the film “Cowboys – A Documentary Portrait” will screen.

This event is open to the public, and admission is FREE, thanks to event sponsors and partners, including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center, B&W, Inc., Attitudez Salon, Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, Nebraska Arts Council, and Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Every audience member will get a free ticket for a chance at winning a raffle prize. Science on Screen is an initiative of the Coolidge Corner Theatre with major support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

WHAT: FREE Science on Screen discussion and screening of “Cowboys – A Documentary Portrait”

WHEN: Thurs., Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Midwest Theater, 1707 Broadway, Scottsbluff