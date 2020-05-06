GERING — The Clerk for Scotts Bluff County announces a change in the following polling locations for the 2020 Primary Election next week on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
The new polling assignments are: Those individuals normally voting at the Guadalupe Center (Scottsbluff 4) need to report to the Lakota Lutheran Center located at 1200 E. Overland.
Those originally assigned to the First State Bank (Scottsbluff 6) need to report to the Calvary Lutheran Church Education Wing located at 17 E. 27th Street.
Changes for the Morrill polling locations include the following: Morrill Manor (Morrill) and Morrill Grade School (Ford A & B) voters would need to report to the Morrill Early Childhood Building in the Tri-Community Preschool located at 508 Jefferson Avenue.
Questions concerning the polling location changes may contact the Scotts Bluff County Clerk’s office at 308-436-6600.
