Scotts Bluff County Communications Tower goes up

The Action Communications crew waves for the camera as they set in place one of the final sections of the new Scotts Bluff County communications tower recently. The 150-foot structure, once operational, will provide improved emergency communication service for the county, as well as Goshen County, Wyoming, northern Banner County and southern Sioux County.
