Scotts Bluff County Communications Tower goes up
JERRY PURVIS/Star-Herald

The Action Communications crew waves for the camera as they set in place one of the final sections of the new Scotts Bluff County communications tower recently. The 150-foot structure, once operational, will provide improved emergency communication service for the county, as well as Goshen County, Wyoming, northern Banner County and southern Sioux County.

