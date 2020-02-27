SCOTTSBLUFF - Soroptimist International of ScottsBluff County is announcing two scholarships for area graduating senior girls.

The Soroptimist Senior Award was established to recognize outstanding contributions by a young female who improves the quality of life in her family and fellow citizens though commitment to school, community and country. It is not an academic based award. To be eligible, a female student must be graduating during the current school year from a public or private high school or its equivalent. The applicant must reside in Scotts Bluff County; however, she does not need to graduate from a school in Scotts Bluff County. She must not be the daughter or granddaughter of a Soroptimist member.

The “Dream It, Be It” award is for graduates of the Scotts Bluff County Dream It, Be It Program. The award will be based on the individual’s expressed need and plan for success as described in the application.

Application forms and instructions for each of the awards may be obtained from Cindy Dickinson (cindydickinson@icloud.com). Complete, signed applications, including letters of reference and transcript (where required), must be submitted by April 1.