GERING – With school back in session and the busy summer travel season slowing down, Scotts Bluff National Monument will begin fall operating hours for the Visitor Center and Summit Road.

Effective Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Visitor Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Summit Road will be open at 8 a.m., close at 4:30 p.m. and all vehicles must be down by 5 p.m. Pedestrians and cyclists are not to use the Summit Road during operating hours. Park grounds and trails are accessible from sunrise to sunset.

As winter approaches and daylight hours continue to decrease, operating hours will change again in a few weeks for the winter season.

For more information about Scotts Bluff National Monument, please call 308-436-9700 x700 or visit its website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.