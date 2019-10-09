NORFOLK – The September/October 2019 issue of Nebraska Life Magazine features the centennial of Scotts Bluff as a national monument.

In the 7-page story, “Fourth Time’s the Charm: 100 years of Scotts Bluff National Monument,” Nebraska Life editor Alan Bartels tells of the persistence of area residents in getting their favorite Panhandle rock special status from the government.

“Good thing that Scottbluff and Gering residents are persistent,” Bartels writes in the story. “They petitioned the federal government four times between 1914 and 1918, urging officials to declare Scotts Bluff a national monument based on its scientific value and Oregon Trail history. On Dec. 12, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson signed a presidential proclamation giving Scotts Bluff national monument status.”

Beautiful images from some of Nebraska’s best photographers accompany the feature. Read the entire story in the September/October 2019 issue of Nebraska Life, including details on a special centennial year photo contest. Other stories in the same issue include a visit to Wayne America, a photo essay showing why Nebraska truly is a Big ‘Red’ State, and a look at a slice of life from Union Orchard in Cass County. Magazine writers will “pop” into a popcorn farm near North Loup, and readers will also discover Nebraska trivia, poetry, recipes from Nebraska Life readers and much more.

Nebraska Life Magazine publishes six issues each year about the culture, history, events, nature and people of Nebraska. The magazine was founded in 1997, is based in Norfolk, and is family-owned by Christopher and Angela Amundson. Nebraska Life is available on newsstands statewide.