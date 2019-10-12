GERING — Winter operating hours will begin at Scotts Bluff National Monument on Sunday.

The visitors center will be open from 8 am until 4:30 p.m daily, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s day.

The Summit Road will open at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. All vehicles must be down by 4:30 p.m. Access to the Summit Road may be restricted due to unsafe conditions including falling rocks or bad weather.

Pedestrians and cyclists may use the Summit Road after 4:30 p.m. once it has been cleared of vehicles. Call the park at 308-436-9700 ext. 700 for current road or trail conditions.

Park grounds and trails are accessible from sunrise to sunset. There is no entrance fee or park pass required to visit the Monument.

For more information, call the Monument, find Scotts Bluff National Monument on Facebook or visit www.nps.gov/scbl/