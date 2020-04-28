Scottsbluff High School announced the results from the state Journalism Contest Friday.
Individuals and placements were: Sophia He- Advertising -4th; MacKenzie Mercer- Column Writing - 2nd; Shae Blanke -Column Writing- 5th; Andrew Alvarez-Column Writing-7th
Shae Blanke -Editorial Cartooning- 8th; Sophia He- Editorial Writing- 4th; Liam Blythe- Entertainment Writing- 4th; Chasity Vazquez- Entertainment Writing- 5th
Gracee Michael- Headline Writing- 3rd; Emanuel Casillas - Newspaper Sports Feature Writing -4th; Emanuel Casillas- Newspaper Sports News Writing- 7th; Gracee Michael-; Yearbook Sports Feature Writing- 2nd; Ethan Smith- Yearbook Sports Feature Writing- 4th; Emanuel Casillas- Yearbook Sports Feature Writing- 8th; Kaylee Weinmaster- In Depth Writing- 2nd; Gracee Michael- Newspaper Layout-2nd; Andrew Alvarez- Newspaper Layout - 3rd; Andrew Alvarez- Photo/Artistic Illustration- 5th; Kirsten Knaub- Sports/Action Photography- 1st; Sophia He- Sports/Action Photography- 4th; Sophia He- News/Feature Photography- 6th; Liliana Cisneros- Yearbook Layout- 1st
Kirsten Saldivar, Raina Emrick- Yearbook Theme Development- 7th; Andrew Alvarez, Gracee Michael- News Broadcast- 2nd; Andrew Alvarez, Emanuel Casillas- Sports Broadcast- 5th
Team Sweepstakes: Scottsbluff - 1st with 340 points
