SCOTTSBLUFF — The City of Scottsbluff is advising the public of yard waste procedures for fall clean up.

All leaves and yard waste shall be placed in yard waste containers at your regular trash collection point. Regular bags will be charged $1 per bag if not biodegradable and all bags will need to be placed at the front curb. Please call Environmenal Services at 308-630-0985 to schedule pickup for the bags only.

The Compost Facility (Landfill) is also available for residents to dispose of their leaves and grass clippings for a small fee on: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., November - March, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., April - October.

The last pickup for yard wast containers will occur the week of Nov. 18-Nov. 22.

Residents are asked not to place leaves in the street where they can restrict storm drainage and plug catch basins.