SCOTTSBLUFF — The City of Scottsbluff would like to advise the motoring public that East 16th Street from First Avenue going west to the alley will be closed to traffic on Monday, Jan. 13 for crews to repair a water leak in the area.

The closure will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City staff appreciate your patience and use of alternate routes while this work is being performed. If you have any questions, please contact Jack Satur at 308-630-6258.