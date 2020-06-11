Scottsbluff begins chip seal project

SCOTTSBLUFF — The City of Scottsbluff in conjunction with TopKote would like to advise the residents of Scottsbluff thatits chip seal program will be started Wednesday, June 10.

This project will include most asphalt residential streets and should take approximately four weeks, weather permitting. Contractors will work residential streets 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Downtown and hand radius’ will be completed on weekends. Chip seal cannot be done if there is any rain.

Chip seal is an application of hot oil sprayed on the street followed with a layer of crushed aggregate then rolled into place. The city will be broken down into sections. When you see your area as the next to be chip sealed all vehicles will need to be in the driveways or off these streets as this process requires curb to curb application. This is a fast moving operation taking approximately 30 minutes per block. After your street has the chips rolled, you may park as usual.

The city asks for your cooperation when your area is coming up and move vehicles off the street and anything else that may be parked so crews can go straight through and complete your area as quickly as they can.

Crews will begin in area one, which is highlighted on the map, asking that all vehicles be off these streets before 7 a.m. each morning. Streets that are concrete will be crack sealed and bad areas redone as chip seal is meant for asphalt streets and not concrete. The Police department will be assisting in the section that is being chip sealed in case some vehicles have not been moved. As this project, begins a message will be sent to your phones alerting you as to when your area is planned to be done and hand flyers explaining the process will be delivered door to door.

The city would appreciate your cooperation during this process and to please use caution around equipment.