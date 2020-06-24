The Scottsbluff High School Musical, West Side Story has been canceled.

Scottsbluff High School officials said in a press release that the school will gladly offer refunds to those who request them. Staff have had a number of patrons express that they do not want their money back, but would rather the ticket money go to support the musical. The musicals are a completely self-funded business. Any ticket money not refunded will stay with the Scottsbluff High School Musical program to help cover expenses for shows.

“We are happy to issue refunds, but are also grateful for the donations received. The Scottsbluff community has been an incredible support to local theater,” the district said in a press release.

For those who would like to receive a refund on their tickets, please visit www.ronne.com and click the link for tickets. There is a short form to fill out to request a refund. Refunds will be issued for the face value of the tickets. The fees charged by ShowTix4U (approximately $1 per ticket) will not be refunded. Money will be refunded back to the card in approximately one week. If you have any issues, please contact Brad Ronne at bronne@sbps.net.