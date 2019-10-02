SCOTTSBLUFF — Bring Fido, Cuddles, Spike, and Tweety to the courtyard at St. Francis Episcopal Church of Scottsbluff for the annual pet blessing on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. Each year, the church teams up with Panhandle Humane Society and 1st Presbyterian Church of Scottsbluff to bless people's furry, scaly, feathery, and even stuffed animal companions. Humans may bring their animal friends to the church courtyard for an official blessing, a treat, and a little love. All types of pets are welcome.

The event honors St. Francis of Assisi, a 13th century monk who is known as the patron saint of animals. The Franciscan Order, established by Pope Innocent III in 1209, is known for its vow to lead a life of prayer, preaching, and penance. Francis is remembered for his compassion toward the vulnerable, the poor, the sick, and all animals. He is known for saying: “If you have men who will exclude any of God’s creatures from the shelter of compassion and pity, you will have men who will deal likewise with their fellow men.”

When the church celebrates St. Francis on his feast day, Oct. 4, they strive to cultivate his compassion for those who are weaker than ourselves, those in need of compassion, help, and friendship. The annual pet blessing is a way to honor the spirit of St. Francis’ message.

The pet blessing is a free event for the community. Should inclement weather strike, we will welcome pets inside St. Francis Episcopal’s parish hall where the event will continue indoors.

For more information, call the Panhandle Humane Society at 308-635-0922.