Due to the current weather conditions – heavy snow and high winds, the City of Scottsbluff is declaring a snow emergency beginning immediately on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice. Those people living along emergency snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Please stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this storm.
The emergency snow routes are as follows for the City of Scottsbluff, the public is urged to plan ahead so that snow plows can clean these routes safely.
• South Beltline Highway from east city limits to West Overland
• Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26
• Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street
• Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27th Street
• 5th Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street
• 21st Avenue from 7th Street to Highway 26
• 27th Street from west city limits to 21st Avenue
• 20th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21st Avenue
• East Overland from Broadway to 21st Avenue
• West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway
• Highway 26 from 21st Avenue to Avenue I
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.