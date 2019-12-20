SCOTTSBLUFF — The City of Scottsbluff Administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve, on Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas; and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in observance of New Year’s Day.
The city offices affected will be the Administration Office; Development Services; Transportation Office; Park and Recreation Offices and facilities; Environmental Services; Water and Wastewater Office; and the Fairview Cemetery Office. The Police and Fire Departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual, during the holiday season.
