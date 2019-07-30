SCOTTSBLUFF — A Scottsbluff family is raising funds for a child with scoliosis.

Richard and Catarina McPhail, the parents of Eleanora, say the girl was diagnosed with scoliosis, a curvature of the spine, when she was 7 years old. Four years later, she continues to need surgeries to straighten her spine. Richard McPhail says on a GoFundMe page that an upcoming surgery will cost $21,000 and that the family doesn’t have adequate insurance to cover the surgery.

The McPhails have posted a GoFundMe fundraiser, available on the website gofundme.com under “Eleanora’s corrective surgery.”