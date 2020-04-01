Officials from Scottsbluff and Gering both urged residents to follow guidelines from health officials after it was revealed that an individual from Scottsbluff had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both communities indicated that they are operating under the directed health measure released by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The order includes provisions such as no gathering of more than 10 people, including all enclosed and open gathering places, both public and private unless 6 or more feet of distance can be maintained; no on-site consumption of alcohol - carry-out and delivery only; restaurants limited to carry-out, drive through and delivery only; prohibition of elective surgeries and procedures; and 14-day quarantine for individuals with a positive COVID-19 test or symptoms which include fever of 100.4 F or above, cough, shortness of breath and individuals living with an individual who has tested positive.

“This community has risen to many challenges in the past,” Scottsbluff Mayor Raymond Gonzales said. “This is one the likes of which we have not seen before. We ask all citizens to do everything possible to remain positive and help move our community through this very demanding time.”

Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman said current circumstances are new to everyone.

“Everyone in our community has been experiencing the impact of COVID-19 for the first time and preparing themselves, their families, and their businesses to meet this challenge,” Kaufman said. “There are feelings of confusion, anxiety, anger, frustration, and fear. Despite these feelings, know that the City of Gering is working diligently to continue to provide essential services and minimize the impact to our community.”

Kaufman urged citizens to maintain due diligence to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Now more than ever, every one of us needs to practice frequent hand-washing, avoid large gatherings, and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from other people whenever possible; this includes in public, at home and at work,” he said. “We are all in this together, we will get through this, and Gering will be stronger as we go forward into the future.”

Both communities encouraged residents to refer to updates from the CDC, State of Nebraska and Panhandle Public Health District. City offices for both Scottsbluff and Gering are closed to the public. For information on the closings from Gering, call City Hall at 308-436-5096 or Public Information Officer/Fire Chief Nathan Flowers at 308-436-2441. For information on Scottsbluff, call 308-630-6202. Information is also available on both city websites.