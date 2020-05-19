SCOTTSBLUFF —Scottsbluff High School will spend the week of May 18-22 celebrating the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 with a special Senior Recognition Week on the Scottsbluff Schools website and social media channels.
Traditionally, the week of graduation SHS holds Senior Day where student academic achievements are recognized. Since we were unable to hold that event in person this year, these achievements will be shared during recognition week with a different theme each day. The tentative schedule is as follows:
Monday, May 18: Graduation Honors-Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, Summa Cum Laude
Tuesday, May 19: Outstanding Academic Achievements
Wednesday, May 20: Career Academy Honors
Thursday, May 21: Students Enlisted in the Military
Friday, May 22: Teacher and Department Recognition
In addition to these recognitions, there will be daily student speeches from 4.0 students from the Class of 2020 as well as messages of congratulations from SHS Alumni, community members and more.
All recognitions, speeches, and well wishes will be shared on the Scottsbluff Schools Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Channels as well as on the SBPS website at www.sbps.net/Seniors. SHS invites the community to join in the celebration of our Seniors and we look forward to holding Graduation for the Class of 2020 when state and local health directives allow.
