SCOTTSBLUFF - The Scottsbluff Kennel Club invites everyone to their “Meet the Breed” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Planet Bounce hallway at the Monument Mall in Scottsbluff.
The event is part of the American Kennel Club’s Responsible Ownership Day. For more information, call Linda at 308-635-2772.
