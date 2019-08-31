Preschool-aged children are invited to a “DINO-mite” story time on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.

Story times are held in the library meeting room every Thursday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and run from September to May. These weekly library learning times are geared primarily for children between 2 and 6 years of age. However, because the rate of growth and development varies greatly, library staff encourages parents to determine their child’s readiness. Story time sessions will feature stories, songs, puppetry, flannel boards, fingerplays, DVDs, guests and other activities.

Children’s librarian Deb Carlson said, “Our weekly story times support early literacy for young children by developing vocabulary, experiencing a variety of literature and participating in language-related activities. Ultimately, our goal is to enhance their library experience and to build a foundation for future learning.”

Parents are encouraged to help children select and check out library books and materials before and after each session. In an effort to promote checkout and to feature the kick-off theme of dinosaurs, everyone who checks out a dinosaur book at story time will have their name entered into a drawing for a chance to win a dinosaur-themed gift basket.

Carlson said, “If parents read aloud to their children, it not only entertains them, but also strengthens the bond between them and provides a head start in language and literacy skills. Our hope is that children who are allowed to check out books and visit the library will develop a life-long love of books, reading, and libraries.”

Pre-registration is not required and newcomers are always welcome. Story time brochures listing weekly topics and added information are available at the library. For more information, call the library at 630-6250 or “like” the library on Facebook.