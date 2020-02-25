Scottsbluff man celebrating birthday with treats for kids, others

SCOTTSBLUFF — A Scottsbluff man will be celebrating his birthday by treating others to an ice cream man.
Jack Winaland will celebrate his 86th birthday on Feb. 29. Winland, who is a frequent visitor at the Scottsbluff McDonald’s, likes to give kids a sweet treat — he treats them to an ice cream cone.
On his birthday, he plans to celebrate by treating children who visit the McDonald’s to a free ice cream cone. He says there will be no limit to his generosity and will be at the business from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., giving children a cone.
From 4 to 6 p.m., he invites anyone who is celebrating a birthday, ages 86 and over, to join him at the restaurant for cake.
