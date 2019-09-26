SCOTTSBLUFF — A Scottsbluff man injured in a car vs. pedestrian collision remains hospitalized.

Daniel Shadegg, 65, remains in the intensive care unit and is listed in stable condition, according to information provided by Sgt. Dominick Peterson of the Scottsbluff Police Department.

Shadegg had been injured in a collision on Friday, Sept. 20, that occurred at the intersection of West Overland and Avenue I. The investigation showed that Carol Knaub, driving a white sport utility vehicle, had been traveling east in the 100 block of West Overland Drive when she struck Shadegg, who had been walking westbound on the south side of the street.

Witnesses described the man as being “unsteady on his feet” moments prior to the collision, according to information released by police.