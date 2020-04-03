The Scottsbluff Police Department will be making additional changes to department operations in response to the COVID-19 recommendations and implementations of the city.

The police department will be closed to walk-in traffic without an appointment. These additional changes started on Wednesday, April 1 to protect members of the public and police personnel.

You can still request copies of reports by making the request to the departments e-mail address at policeinfo@scottsbluff.org or by calling 308-630-6261. Do not report crimes to either of these as they are not monitored constantly. Additionally, some calls will be handled over the phone. Officers and supervisors have been given direction on when this should occur. The public is should continue to make requests for officers and/or to report crimes using the non-emergency phone line at 308)-632-7176. If you have an emergency, use 911.

The police departments code enforcement officer and humane officer will not be working during this temporary change. Very limited records staff will be working to answer requests sent via e-mail and/or voicemail. Animal control calls will be handled by police patrol staff. The police department has also suspended community service functions such as demonstrations, building tours, background checks and training.

The police department appreciates your patience as you assist us in minimizing potential exposure to this virus.

Persons desiring to make application for handgun purchase permits may do so by visiting http://www.scottsbluff.org/departments/public_safety/departments/police.php on the City of Scottsbluff website. Follow the instructions carefully and be aware that the permit may not be processed within 3 business days as normal.

There is a dial-free phone on the south side of the building should you need contact with staff inside the building. This will be for persons in emergency situations and to alert staff within the building that you have arrived for an appointment.