The Scottsbluff Police Department would like to remind residents of the ordinance pertaining to the use of fireworks during the New Year Holiday.
The sale of fireworks will be permitted from Dec. 29 through Dec. 31 (ending 11:59 p.m.)
Fireworks use is permitted to occur only between the hours of 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day).
The public is reminded to practice safety and to clear streets of debris following their use.
Anyone with questions about the ordinance can contact Scottsbluff Police, 308-632-7176.
