Patriot Day ceremonies will be held at the Western Nebraska State Veterans Home on Sept. 11.
John Brehm, president of VFW Post 1681 auxiliary, will serve as the master of ceremonies. Remarks from people on what they remember about the terrorist attacks will be heard, as well as performances of patriotic songs and and presentations.
Ceremonies will be held at 9:30 a.m.
