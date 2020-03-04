SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff Police Department would like to invite the public to Coffee With A Cop on Thursday, March 12.
The Coffee with a Cop event will be held from 7:30 - 9 a.m.at Cappuccino & Company, 1703 Broadway, Scottsbluff.
Coffee with a Cop is a nationally recognized program designed to bring police officers and community members together — in an open forum — over a cup of coffee to discuss issues and learn more about each other.
It will be the department’s sixth Coffee With A Cop event.
