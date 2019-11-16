ALLIANCE – Fourteen young ladies from across Nebraska will be competing in the 2020 Best of the West competition in Alliance on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The competition will be held at 6 p.m. at the Alliance Performing Arts Center in Alliance. The Best of the West competition is a combination of the Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron competitions traditionally held separately. Titles awarded that evening will include three Miss titles: Alliance and Harvest Moon Festival, and four Outstanding Teen Titles: Alliance, Chadron, Harvest Moon Festival, and Fur Trade Days. Along with scholarships, crowns and prizes, the winners will compete for the title of Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen in 2020.

The nine teen candidates vying for the Outstanding Teen titles are: Aubrie Charter, a 9th grader from North Platte; Hayleigh Hatcher, a 10th grader from Scottsbluff; Rylie Wright, a 9th grader from Hemingford; Jessica Splichal, an 11th grader from Mitchell; Nevaeh Lager, an 8th grader from Minatare; Jadyn Wetherington, a 10th grader from Mitchell; Josephine Dobson, a 10th grader from Lincoln; Katelyn Bowers, a 10th grader from North Platte; and Haylee Harder, a 9th grader from Gering.

The five miss candidates vying for the titles are: Torisa Walker, a senior at Creighton University; Emily Stadler, a senior from North Platte High School; Katie Hoatson, a senior at University of Nebraska at Omaha; Alayna Wilson, a junior at University of Nebraska at Lincoln; and Lexie Jackson, a senior at Mitchell High School.

Mistress of ceremonies and co-emcee of the evening will be Allie Swanson, Miss Nebraska 2019, and Phoenix Stanford, Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen 2019. The competition will also feature several young ladies from the area participating in the Little Sister program during the competition. The little sisters are paired up with a contestant and will perform on stage and escort their contestant during eveningwear.

The audience will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite contestant by voting for the audience choice award. There will also be a silent auction that will take place during the competition.

The Miss and Outstanding Teen competitions are under the Miss Nebraska and Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen Competition, which is held under the Miss America Organization. It is designed to promote scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement for America’s young women. Doors to the PAC open at 5:15 p.m. with the auditorium doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, contact Riki at 308-430-4355 or Melinda at 303-710-5593 or miss.alliance.competition@gmail.com.