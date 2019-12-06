Have your Christmas cards and letters carried by the Pony Express. Drop your Christmas cards and letters in the collection boxes at the post offices in Torrington, Lingle, Ft. Laramie, Guernsey, Wheatland, Hartville and Glendo.

A collection box is also available at Pioneer Performance Automotive and Equipment in Torrington. Collection boxes have been out sicne Dec. 2 and letters will be collectedon Friday, Dec. 13.

All cards and letters will be stamped with the Carried by Horseback stamp and carried from Fort Laramie to Guernsey on dec. 14.

All cards and letters will be given to the post office in Guernsey so make sure all your mail has proper U.S. postage.

For more info, contact Stephanie, 307-575-7104.