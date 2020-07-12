Alliance — The Alliance Senior Center is excited to invite the community to participate in a month-long cornhole tournament. This event will be held every Tuesday morning starting July 14, at 9:30 a.m. and prizes will be awarded. Each team will consist of two members with at least one of the participants being aged 55 or older.

This event is free and early registration is encouraged but teams may sign up until the day the tournament begins.

Please contact Angie Flesner at 762-1293 or aflesner@cityofalliance.net for event details and questions.