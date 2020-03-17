BRIDGEPORT - The ServSafe Manager Training Program for food service managers and employees scheduled for April 16-17 in Bridgeport has been cancelled in accordance with University of Nebraska guidelines related to the COVID-19 disease outbreak.
Nebraska Extension is notifying those already registered that they will be kept posted on future classes. For food service employees who need ServSafe Certification this spring, an online course is available at https://www.servsafe.com/ServSafe-Manager.
To schedule a proctor for the exam contact Tammie Ostdiek at 308-262-1022 or email tostdiek5@unl.edu. Or contact Jamie Goffena before May 1 at 308-432-3373 or email jgoffena2@unl.edu.
