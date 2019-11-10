SCOTTSBLUFF - Seventh Day Adventist Church is sponsoring a “Healthy Happy Holidays” event on Nov. 10.
Attendees will learn to bring nutritious goodness into many of the old holiday favorites.
Food demonstrations, free samples and recipes will be available.
For more information, call or text, Rosemary, 502-552-1939. Please leave a name and phone number.
