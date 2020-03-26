In response to the Covid-19 emergency the Sheridan County Nebraska Board of Commissioners has voted to suspend public access to the Courthouse and Rushville Annex effective March 25 and continuing until further notice. This action is intended to limit the opportunity for community spread of the virus.

County offices will be staffed and accepting phone calls to assist you with your business, but the doors of the courthouse will be locked. Only those who must appear in district court will be admitted. Call 308-327-5654 for admittance.

The county court in the public safety building will remain open.

Sheridan County encourages citizens to make use of the online services available at the county website at https://sheridancounty.ne.gov.