SIDNEY - Those Were the Days,” the spirit and songs of the 1960s, is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Sidney High School Performing Arts Center.

The event stars William Florian, former lead singer for the New Christy Minstrels. The music starts at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $13, $7 for seniors and $5 for students (including WNCC), and children under 5 are free. They’re available in advance from the Chamber of Commerce and at the door.

The event is sponsored by the High Plains Arts Council with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

Just before the concert, Cheyenne County 4-H youth will be offering a pulled pork meal in the Sidney High School Commons starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $7 and is a fundraising event for the Cheyenne County Robotics Program, now in its 8th year. The program is through the University of Nebraska Extension Program offers education for students in the 1st through 8th grades.